 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Orchard Farm 59, St. Pius X 45
0 comments

Box: Orchard Farm 59, St. Pius X 45

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
St. Pius X67141845
Orchard Farm821171359
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X3-10-0247/62168/42
Orchard Farm5-10-0383/96261/65
St. Pius XPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nathan Ruble (#23, Sr.)12502-31
Patrick Flanagan (#1, So.)12131-22
Dabrein Moss (#12, Jr.)9310-22
Elijah Hunt (#10, Sr.)42000
Will Wieland (#4, Sr.)21001
Kyle Lewis (#5, Sr.)21004
Collin Smith (#13, Sr.)21000
Tyson Schaefer (#11, Sr.)21000
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)211001-22
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)13230-21
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)105002
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)105001
Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)2002-20
Dylan Hazel (#25)21002
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)1001-31
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News