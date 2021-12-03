Box: Orchard Farm 59, St. Pius X 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|6
|7
|14
|18
|45
|Orchard Farm
|8
|21
|17
|13
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|3-1
|0-0
|247/62
|168/42
|Orchard Farm
|5-1
|0-0
|383/96
|261/65
|St. Pius X
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Nathan Ruble (#23, Sr.)
|12
|5
|0
|2-3
|1
|Patrick Flanagan (#1, So.)
|12
|1
|3
|1-2
|2
|Dabrein Moss (#12, Jr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0-2
|2
|Elijah Hunt (#10, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Will Wieland (#4, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kyle Lewis (#5, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Collin Smith (#13, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Tyson Schaefer (#11, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|21
|10
|0
|1-2
|2
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0-2
|1
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|2
|Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Dylan Hazel (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-3
|1
