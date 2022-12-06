 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Orchard Farm 61, Liberty (Wentzville) 55

  • 0
1234Final
Liberty (Wentzville)31772855
Orchard Farm1318151561
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Liberty (Wentzville)2-10-0189/63163/54
Orchard Farm2-00-0125/42109/36

People are also reading…

Liberty (Wentzville)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#22, 5-9, G, Sr.)22428-103
Josh Bartig (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)123201
Will Wolf (#2, 5-7, G, Fr.)11221-44
Alex Wineholt (#15, 6-5, G, Jr.)10024-44
Collin Sinclair (#25, 5-11, G, Fr.)42002
Max Dietrich (#1, 6-2, G, So.)21001
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News