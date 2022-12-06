Box: Orchard Farm 61, Liberty (Wentzville) 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|3
|17
|7
|28
|55
|Orchard Farm
|13
|18
|15
|15
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|2-1
|0-0
|189/63
|163/54
|Orchard Farm
|2-0
|0-0
|125/42
|109/36
|Liberty (Wentzville)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#22, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|22
|4
|2
|8-10
|3
|Josh Bartig (#10, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Will Wolf (#2, 5-7, G, Fr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-4
|4
|Alex Wineholt (#15, 6-5, G, Jr.)
|10
|0
|2
|4-4
|4
|Collin Sinclair (#25, 5-11, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Max Dietrich (#1, 6-2, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1