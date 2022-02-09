Box: Orchard Farm 64, Duchesne 52

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|14
|18
|12
|20
|64
|Duchesne
|12
|14
|13
|13
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|16-5
|3-2
|1346/64
|1085/52
|Duchesne
|8-14
|2-3
|1120/53
|1156/55
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|18
|3
|2
|6-8
|3
|Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)
|14
|3
|2
|2-2
|2
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|13
|5
|1
|0-1
|1
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|1
|Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
|Dylan Hazel (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Orchard Farm
|Individual stats Have not been reported.