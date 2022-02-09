 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 64, Duchesne 52

1234Final
Orchard Farm1418122064
Duchesne1214131352
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm16-53-21346/641085/52
Duchesne8-142-31120/531156/55

Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)18326-83
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)14322-22
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)13510-11
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)11501-21
Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)3101-10
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)3003-42
Dylan Hazel (#25)21002
Orchard Farm
Individual stats Have not been reported.
