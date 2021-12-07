Box: Orchard Farm 64, Fox 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fox
|17
|9
|15
|15
|56
|Orchard Farm
|12
|23
|16
|13
|64
-
Troy knocks off De Smet to win own tournament for first time in 16 years
-
Boys basketball season preview: Five storylines to watch this winter
-
Raines propels Timberland to first Winfield tournament title since 2018
-
Recap: Medicine and Bioscience breezes by Sumner
-
Recap: Fort Zumwalt West downs St. Charles West
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fox
|1-3
|0-0
|201/50
|216/54
|Orchard Farm
|6-1
|0-0
|447/112
|317/79
|Fox
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|24
|5
|4
|2-2
|4
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-6
|1
|Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|3
|Dylan Hazel (#25)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.