Box: Orchard Farm 64, Fox 56
1234Final
Fox179151556
Orchard Farm1223161364
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fox1-30-0201/50216/54
Orchard Farm6-10-0447/112317/79
Fox
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)24542-24
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)16702-61
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)10500-13
Dylan Hazel (#25)63001
Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)42002
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)2002-22
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)2002-22
