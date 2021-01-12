Box: Orchard Farm 67, Warrenton 51

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Warrenton
|3
|15
|14
|19
|51
|Orchard Farm
|24
|16
|15
|12
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|0-5
|0-3
|225/45
|355/71
|Orchard Farm
|5-3
|1-0
|465/93
|386/77
|Warrenton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#11, 5-10, G, So.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-3
|2
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Joseph McLaurin (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|3
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, 6-1, F, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|2
|Garrett Reeves (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Alex Heitmann (#10, 5-11, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Devin Bledsoe (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Tristan Laning (#20, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Ashur Wilkes (#4, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|0