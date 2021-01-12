 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Orchard Farm 67, Warrenton 51
0 comments

Box: Orchard Farm 67, Warrenton 51

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Warrenton315141951
Orchard Farm2416151267
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton0-50-3225/45355/71
Orchard Farm5-31-0465/93386/77
Warrenton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#11, 5-10, G, So.)15603-32
Tyler Spaeth (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)123200
Joseph McLaurin (#3, 5-11, G, Jr.)11403-43
Bryce Westerfield (#12, 6-1, F, Jr.)9401-22
Garrett Reeves (#1, 5-10, G, Jr.)72102
Alex Heitmann (#10, 5-11, F, Sr.)42002
Devin Bledsoe (#5, 6-2, F, Sr.)42002
Tristan Laning (#20, 5-8, G, Sr.)30100
Ashur Wilkes (#4, 5-10, G, Jr.)2100-20
0 comments

Tags

More sports videos from STLtoday.com

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Updated rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 1/6/2021Large schoolsLast Week1. CBC (3-0)12. Chaminade (4-1)23. Francis Howell (7-3)54. Pattonville (4-0)N…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports