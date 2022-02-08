 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 71, Winfield 61

  • 0
1234Final
Winfield1212191861
Orchard Farm1518142471
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Winfield11-110-51362/621220/55
Orchard Farm15-53-21282/581033/47

Winfield
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)22428-103
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)131011-123
Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)123203
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)8302-21
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)8211-20
Ashur Wilkes (#1, Sr.)30100
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)3101-24
Dylan Hazel (#25)21001
