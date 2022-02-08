Box: Orchard Farm 71, Winfield 61

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Winfield
|12
|12
|19
|18
|61
|Orchard Farm
|15
|18
|14
|24
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Winfield
|11-11
|0-5
|1362/62
|1220/55
|Orchard Farm
|15-5
|3-2
|1282/58
|1033/47
|Winfield
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|22
|4
|2
|8-10
|3
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|13
|1
|0
|11-12
|3
|Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|0
|Ashur Wilkes (#1, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
|Dylan Hazel (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1