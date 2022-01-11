 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 72, Warrenton 66
1234Final
Orchard Farm2514151872
Warrenton181562766
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm11-31-1919/66711/51
Warrenton2-90-3483/34653/47
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)18242-32
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)17514-61
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)168003
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)13601-12
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)6202-22
Ashur Wilkes (#1, Sr.)21001
Orchard Farm
Individual stats Have not been reported.
