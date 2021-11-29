Box: Orchard Farm 75, Principia 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Principia
|10
|13
|5
|8
|36
|Orchard Farm
|26
|18
|28
|3
|75
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Principia
|0-3
|0-0
|103/34
|205/68
|Orchard Farm
|3-1
|0-0
|247/82
|184/61
|Principia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)
|19
|2
|4
|3-4
|1
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-3
|2
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-2
|2
|Ashur Wilkes (#1, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|0
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Lucas Stopke (#5)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Keith Brown (#30)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Dylan Hazel (#25)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
