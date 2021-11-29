 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 75, Principia 36
Box: Orchard Farm 75, Principia 36

1234Final
Principia10135836
Orchard Farm261828375
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Principia0-30-0103/34205/68
Orchard Farm3-10-0247/82184/61
Principia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)19243-41
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)16702-32
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)10500-22
Ashur Wilkes (#1, Sr.)8211-20
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)72102
Lucas Stopke (#5)63001
Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)42002
Keith Brown (#30)3101-20
Dylan Hazel (#25)2002-21
