Box: Orchard Farm 75, Winfield 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|18
|15
|25
|17
|75
|Winfield
|12
|16
|12
|15
|55
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|12-3
|2-1
|994/66
|766/51
|Winfield
|9-5
|0-2
|876/58
|732/49
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|31
|4
|5
|8-9
|2
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|16
|2
|4
|0-4
|4
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|14
|6
|0
|2-3
|3
|Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Logan Hazel (#20)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Orchard Farm
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
