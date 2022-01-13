 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 75, Winfield 55
1234Final
Orchard Farm1815251775
Winfield1216121555
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm12-32-1994/66766/51
Winfield9-50-2876/58732/49
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)31458-92
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)16240-44
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)14602-33
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)72104
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)63002
Logan Hazel (#20)1001-20
Orchard Farm
Individual stats Have not been reported.
