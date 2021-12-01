 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 77, Valley Park 32
Box: Orchard Farm 77, Valley Park 32

1234Final
Orchard Farm271827577
Valley Park011101132
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm4-10-0324/65216/43
Valley Park1-41-0113/23340/68
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)18424-40
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)16702-31
Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)11501-13
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)114101
Ashur Wilkes (#1, Sr.)72101
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)42002
Dylan Hazel (#25)42002
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)42001
Lucas Stopke (#5)21002
Orchard Farm
Individual stats Have not been reported.
