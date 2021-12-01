Box: Orchard Farm 77, Valley Park 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|27
|18
|27
|5
|77
|Valley Park
|0
|11
|10
|11
|32
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|4-1
|0-0
|324/65
|216/43
|Valley Park
|1-4
|1-0
|113/23
|340/68
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|18
|4
|2
|4-4
|0
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-3
|1
|Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-1
|3
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Ashur Wilkes (#1, Sr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Dylan Hazel (#25)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Lucas Stopke (#5)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Orchard Farm
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
