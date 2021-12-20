Box: Orchard Farm 78, Valley Park 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Valley Park
|9
|12
|5
|5
|31
|Orchard Farm
|28
|20
|24
|6
|78
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Valley Park
|4-7
|1-0
|524/48
|685/62
|Orchard Farm
|9-2
|0-0
|731/66
|544/49
|Valley Park
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Will Geary (#33, 6-2, F)
|13
|4-11
|0-1
|5-12
|1
|Jaylen Grant (#30, 5-10, F)
|4
|1-2
|0-2
|2-2
|0
|Jamaz Cook Jr. (#12, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|1
|David Rose II (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|Tarron Walker-Townsend (#34, 5-9, G, So.)
|3
|1-2
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Ryndea Burnett (#1, 5-10, G)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Clark Menley (#23, 5-10, G)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)
|16
|5
|2
|0
|4
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|14
|4
|2
|0
|2
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|1
|Ashur Wilkes (#1, Sr.)
|11
|4
|0
|3-5
|1
|Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Dylan Hazel (#25)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Ian Broyles (#35)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Brandon Chouinard (#11)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lucas Stopke (#5)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|3