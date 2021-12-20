 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 78, Valley Park 31
1234Final
Valley Park9125531
Orchard Farm282024678
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Valley Park4-71-0524/48685/62
Orchard Farm9-20-0731/66544/49
Valley ParkPtsFG3FGFTFL
Will Geary (#33, 6-2, F)134-110-15-121
Jaylen Grant (#30, 5-10, F)41-20-22-20
Jamaz Cook Jr. (#12, 5-10, G, Jr.)42-3001
David Rose II (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)301-20-11
Tarron Walker-Townsend (#34, 5-9, G, So.)31-20-21-20
Ryndea Burnett (#1, 5-10, G)21-1000
Clark Menley (#23, 5-10, G)21-10-100
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)165204
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)144202
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)123201
Ashur Wilkes (#1, Sr.)11403-51
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)84000
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)63001
Dylan Hazel (#25)30103
Ian Broyles (#35)30100
Brandon Chouinard (#11)21002
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)21001
Lucas Stopke (#5)1001-23
