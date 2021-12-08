 Skip to main content
Box: Orchard Farm 93, Vianney 88
1234Final
Orchard Farm2316322293
Vianney2415183188
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Orchard Farm7-10-0540/68405/51
Vianney4-10-0424/53344/43
Orchard FarmPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)31549-103
Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)24339-94
Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)11221-23
Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)10311-22
Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)9212-42
Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)6202-33
Dylan Hazel (#25)21004
Orchard Farm
Individual stats Have not been reported.
