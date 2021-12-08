Box: Orchard Farm 93, Vianney 88

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Orchard Farm
|23
|16
|32
|22
|93
|Vianney
|24
|15
|18
|31
|88
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Orchard Farm
|7-1
|0-0
|540/68
|405/51
|Vianney
|4-1
|0-0
|424/53
|344/43
|Orchard Farm
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brady Wolf (#22, Jr.)
|31
|5
|4
|9-10
|3
|Tyler Spaeth (#2, Sr.)
|24
|3
|3
|9-9
|4
|Alex Wineholt (#15, So.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|3
|Josh Bartig (#10, Jr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-2
|2
|Garrett Reeves (#3, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-4
|2
|Bryce Westerfield (#12, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|3
|Dylan Hazel (#25)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Orchard Farm
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
