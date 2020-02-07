Box: Oregon 52, Red Bud 47

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oregon
|17
|5
|11
|19
|52
|Red Bud
|9
|12
|12
|14
|47
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oregon
|1-0
|0-0
|52/52
|47/47
|Red Bud
|9-16
|4-4
|1175/1175
|1245/1245
|Oregon
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Red Bud
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Alex Kueker (#22, Sr.)
|15
|5
|1
|2-2
|1
|Carter Wiegard (#12, Sr.)
|13
|0
|3
|4-6
|1
|Jaden Birkner (#14, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-3
|1
|Bryce Amman (#1, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|2
|Max Diewald (#11, So.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|2
|Wyatt Cowell (#15, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Noah Malott (#5, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2