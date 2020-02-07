Box: Oregon 52, Red Bud 47
Box: Oregon 52, Red Bud 47

1234Final
Oregon175111952
Red Bud912121447
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oregon1-00-052/5247/47
Red Bud9-164-41175/11751245/1245
Oregon
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Red BudPtsFG3FGFTFL
Alex Kueker (#22, Sr.)15512-21
Carter Wiegard (#12, Sr.)13034-61
Jaden Birkner (#14, Sr.)6300-31
Bryce Amman (#1, Jr.)6202-42
Max Diewald (#11, So.)4011-22
Wyatt Cowell (#15, Jr.)21000
Noah Malott (#5, Sr.)1001-22
