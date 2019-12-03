|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pacific
|0
|0
|0
|0
|53
|Festus
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pacific
|2-2
|0-0
|198/50
|194/48
|Festus
|0-1
|0-0
|51/13
|53/13
|Pacific
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Festus
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Cole Rickermann (#12, So.)
|14
|4-5
|1-5
|3-4
|1
|Collin Reando (#21, Jr.)
|13
|4-10
|0-2
|5-6
|4
|Damarion Anderson (#15, So.)
|11
|4-10
|0
|3-4
|4
|Daibrion Barker (#30, Jr.)
|6
|1-4
|1-1
|1-2
|4
|Cayse Martin (#2, Jr.)
|3
|0-3
|1-4
|0
|4
|Austin Coale (#10, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0-2
|1
|Isaac Stucke (#20, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0