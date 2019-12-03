Subscribe: $5 for 5 months!
1234Final
Pacific000053
Festus000051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pacific2-20-0198/50194/48
Festus0-10-051/1353/13
Pacific
Individual stats Have not been reported.
FestusPtsFG3FGFTFL
Cole Rickermann (#12, So.)144-51-53-41
Collin Reando (#21, Jr.)134-100-25-64
Damarion Anderson (#15, So.)114-1003-44
Daibrion Barker (#30, Jr.)61-41-11-24
Cayse Martin (#2, Jr.)30-31-404
Austin Coale (#10, Sr.)21-300-21
Isaac Stucke (#20, So.)21-1000

Sign up for our free newsletter for the most comprehensive digest of sports stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.