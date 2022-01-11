 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Palmyra 58, North Point 18
Box: Palmyra 58, North Point 18

1234Final
Palmyra181818458
North Point4012218
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Palmyra1-00-058/5818/18
North Point0-50-0123/123264/264
Palmyra
Individual stats Have not been reported.
North PointPtsFG3FGFTFL
Nick Herman (#2, So.)60200
Frank Berkbigler (#44, Fr.)4102-23
Colton Garofalo (#21, Fr.)42000
Mason Morrow (#3, So.)2002-20
Nick O'Keefe (#12, Jr.)2002-20
