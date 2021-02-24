 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Pana 59, Roxana 39
0 comments

Box: Pana 59, Roxana 39

  • 0
1234Final
Roxana10813839
Pana2010171259
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Roxana5-51-2477/48471/47
Pana4-13-0292/29209/21
RoxanaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Gavin Huffman (#23, 6-3, G, Sr.)151-34-101-11
Andrew Beckman (#1, 5-10, G, Sr.)112-61-54-44
Parris White (#15, 6-1, F, Sr.)83-402-40
Braeden Wells (#11, 6-0, G, Sr.)21-20-304
Cade Slayden (#12, 6-0, G, Sr.)21-30-10-20
Ashton Noble (6-3, C, So.)1001-20
Roxana
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports