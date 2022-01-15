 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Pana 70, Litchfield 50
Box: Pana 70, Litchfield 50

1234Final
Pana1619152070
Litchfield1215101350
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pana9-02-0592/66398/44
Litchfield7-81-2808/90871/97
PanaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Colin Schmitz (#10, Sr.)216304
Brendan Schoonover (#13, Sr.)201000-33
Devon Peebles (#22, Jr.)177100
Drew Hackler (#23, Sr.)63002
Max Lynch (#11, Jr.)6202-31
LitchfieldPtsFG3FGFTFL
Victor McGill (#2)17514-41
Keenan Powell (#22, So.)8302-21
Carson Saathoff (#21, So.)7301-21
Clayton Bishop (#1, Jr.)7301-10
Bryce Hires (#23, Jr.)42002
AJ Odle (#4, So.)30101
Tate Dobrinich (#5, So.)21001
Nate Fetter (#20, Jr.)2100-10
