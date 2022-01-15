Box: Pana 70, Litchfield 50

|1
|Final
|Pana
|16
|19
|15
|20
|70
|Litchfield
|12
|15
|10
|13
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pana
|9-0
|2-0
|592/66
|398/44
|Litchfield
|7-8
|1-2
|808/90
|871/97
|Pana
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Colin Schmitz (#10, Sr.)
|21
|6
|3
|0
|4
|Brendan Schoonover (#13, Sr.)
|20
|10
|0
|0-3
|3
|Devon Peebles (#22, Jr.)
|17
|7
|1
|0
|0
|Drew Hackler (#23, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Max Lynch (#11, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|1
|Litchfield
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Victor McGill (#2)
|17
|5
|1
|4-4
|1
|Keenan Powell (#22, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Carson Saathoff (#21, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Clayton Bishop (#1, Jr.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|Bryce Hires (#23, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|AJ Odle (#4, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Tate Dobrinich (#5, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Nate Fetter (#20, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
