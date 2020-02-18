Box: Pana 42, Staunton 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pana
|13
|8
|17
|4
|42
|Staunton
|15
|9
|9
|4
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pana
|24-5
|8-0
|1860/64
|1421/49
|Staunton
|17-12
|5-3
|1311/45
|1070/37
|Pana
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Staunton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)
|15
|6
|0
|3-3
|1
|Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-4
|2
|Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1