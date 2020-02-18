Box: Pana 42, Staunton 37
Box: Pana 42, Staunton 37

1234Final
Pana13817442
Staunton1599437
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pana24-58-01860/641421/49
Staunton17-125-31311/451070/37
Pana
Individual stats Have not been reported.
StauntonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ethan Booth (#30, 6-5, For)15603-31
Brent Kinder (#3, 6-2, For, Sr.)8400-42
Frank Goss (#44, 6-3, For, Jr.)72102
Kyle McCalla (#2, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)42002
Devin Ray (#5, 5-11, Gua, Sr.)30101
