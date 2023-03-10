|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|9
|11
|19
|13
|52
|Park Hills Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|23-7
|5-1
|1687/56
|1453/48
|Park Hills Central
|27-3
|5-0
|2156/72
|1536/51
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Marcus Coleman (#3, 6-3, Sr.)
|11
|1
|2
|3-3
|4
|Mason Swartz (#45, 6-4, Jr.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Brin Lewis (#22, 6-4, Sr.)
|9
|2
|1
|2-2
|5
|Jayden Banks (#10, 5-9, Jr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|2
|Brandon Clemens (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-6
|4
|Jason Klutho (#42, 6-5, Sr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-4
|1
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.