Box: Park Hills Central 65, Windsor (Imperial) 39

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|5
|16
|5
|13
|39
|Park Hills Central
|17
|16
|16
|16
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|2-2
|0-0
|202/50
|236/59
|Park Hills Central
|2-0
|0-0
|133/33
|96/24
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sonny Amabile (5-9, Sr.)
|19
|2
|5
|0
|3
|Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Nathan Beerman (#12, 5-10, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Gavin Kinworthy (#3, 6-1, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
