Box: Park Hills Central 65, Windsor (Imperial) 39
Box: Park Hills Central 65, Windsor (Imperial) 39

1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)51651339
Park Hills Central1716161665
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)2-20-0202/50236/59
Park Hills Central2-00-0133/3396/24
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
Sonny Amabile (5-9, Sr.)192503
Max Hartmann (#22, 6-2, So.)72102
Hunter Metteer (#1, 5-9, Sr.)30101
Nathan Beerman (#12, 5-10, Jr.)30101
Gavin Kinworthy (#3, 6-1, Sr.)30102
Brenton Shirk (#2, 6-1, Fr.)21000
Nolan Hirth (#4, 6-1, So.)21003
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
