Box: Park Hills Central 69, West County (Leadwood) 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Park Hills Central
|14
|18
|27
|10
|69
|West County (Leadwood)
|5
|15
|5
|6
|31
People are also reading…
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Park Hills Central
|16-2
|3-0
|1237/69
|889/49
|West County (Leadwood)
|2-6
|0-0
|417/23
|457/25
|Park Hills Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jobe Bryant (#11, 6-1, PG, Jr.)
|18
|6-9
|1-4
|3-6
|3
|Kendall Horton (#20, 6-2, SF, Sr.)
|15
|3-5
|3-3
|0
|2
|Mason Williams (#34, 6-2, SG, Sr.)
|12
|1-1
|3-5
|1-2
|2
|Caden Casey (#3, 6-1, SG, Jr.)
|11
|2-4
|1-3
|4-5
|1
|Zack Boyd (#23, 6-4, PF, Jr.)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|1
|Collin McMullen (6-0, SG, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-5
|0
|0
|Tristan Stewart (#15, 6-3, PF, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Kannon Harlow (#1, 6-0, SG, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0-2
|2
|Justin Robinson (#33, 6-4, PF, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Park Hills Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.