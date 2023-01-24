 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Park Hills Central 69, West County (Leadwood) 31

  • 0
1234Final
Park Hills Central1418271069
West County (Leadwood)5155631

People are also reading…

OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Park Hills Central16-23-01237/69889/49
West County (Leadwood)2-60-0417/23457/25
Park Hills CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jobe Bryant (#11, 6-1, PG, Jr.)186-91-43-63
Kendall Horton (#20, 6-2, SF, Sr.)153-53-302
Mason Williams (#34, 6-2, SG, Sr.)121-13-51-22
Caden Casey (#3, 6-1, SG, Jr.)112-41-34-51
Zack Boyd (#23, 6-4, PF, Jr.)41-102-21
Collin McMullen (6-0, SG, Sr.)301-500
Tristan Stewart (#15, 6-3, PF, Sr.)21-1000
Kannon Harlow (#1, 6-0, SG, Jr.)21-10-20-22
Justin Robinson (#33, 6-4, PF, So.)21-1001
Park Hills Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News