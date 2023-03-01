|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|7
|13
|5
|6
|31
|Park Hills Central
|23
|26
|14
|8
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|11-17
|2-5
|1550/55
|1651/59
|Park Hills Central
|24-3
|5-0
|1949/70
|1373/49
People are also reading…
|Affton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sean LaRose (Sr.)
|14
|5-9
|1-2
|1-2
|0
|Adam Puzniak (Sr.)
|6
|1-1
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|Banks Wilson (Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|0
|Jack Laue (Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|Jackson Wilbers (Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-3
|0-4
|0
|Keith Watson (Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.