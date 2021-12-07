 Skip to main content
Box: Park Hills Central 71, Windsor (Imperial) 43
Box: Park Hills Central 71, Windsor (Imperial) 43

1234Final
Windsor (Imperial)000043
Park Hills Central000071
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Windsor (Imperial)3-20-0294/59266/53
Park Hills Central2-00-0154/3192/18
Windsor (Imperial)PtsFG3FGFTFL
AJ Patrick (6-1, So.)134-100-45-90
Austin Happel (5-9, Jr.)1103-92-40
Nathan Beerman (5-10, Sr.)51-11-200
Michael Batee (5-9, So.)301-200
Drew Hagan (5-6, Jr.)301-100
Elliot Witte (6-1, Sr.)30-203-40
Brenton Shirk (6-1, So.)20-302-20
Nolan Hirth (6-1, Jr.)21-6000
Max Hartmann (6-2, Jr.)100-31-20
Windsor (Imperial)
Individual stats Have not been reported.
