Box: Park Hills Central 71, Windsor (Imperial) 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Windsor (Imperial)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|43
|Park Hills Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|71
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Windsor (Imperial)
|3-2
|0-0
|294/59
|266/53
|Park Hills Central
|2-0
|0-0
|154/31
|92/18
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|AJ Patrick (6-1, So.)
|13
|4-10
|0-4
|5-9
|0
|Austin Happel (5-9, Jr.)
|11
|0
|3-9
|2-4
|0
|Nathan Beerman (5-10, Sr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Michael Batee (5-9, So.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|0
|Drew Hagan (5-6, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Elliot Witte (6-1, Sr.)
|3
|0-2
|0
|3-4
|0
|Brenton Shirk (6-1, So.)
|2
|0-3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Nolan Hirth (6-1, Jr.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|0
|Max Hartmann (6-2, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-3
|1-2
|0
|Windsor (Imperial)
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
