Box: Park Hills Central 73, Herculaneum 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Herculaneum
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Park Hills Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Herculaneum
|17-9
|4-1
|1524/59
|1309/50
|Park Hills Central
|18-5
|6-0
|1579/61
|1207/46
|Herculaneum
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dallin Fuller (#33, Sr.)
|15
|7-8
|0
|1-1
|3
|Gabe Watkins (#10, Jr.)
|11
|3-10
|1-4
|2-3
|3
|Dylan Black (#42, Jr.)
|10
|3-4
|1-1
|1-1
|5
|DJ Johnson (#20, Sr.)
|6
|3-3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Dylan Jarvis (#23, Jr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-4
|2-2
|5
|Ethan Hoskins (#14, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-3
|0-1
|3
|Jackson Dearing (#11, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|1
|Lucas Bahr (#34, Jr.)
|2
|1-6
|0
|0
|1
|Herculaneum
|Individual stats Have not been reported.