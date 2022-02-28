 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Park Hills Central 73, Herculaneum 54

  • 0
1234Final
Herculaneum000054
Park Hills Central000073
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Herculaneum17-94-11524/591309/50
Park Hills Central18-56-01579/611207/46

HerculaneumPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dallin Fuller (#33, Sr.)157-801-13
Gabe Watkins (#10, Jr.)113-101-42-33
Dylan Black (#42, Jr.)103-41-11-15
DJ Johnson (#20, Sr.)63-300-13
Dylan Jarvis (#23, Jr.)41-30-42-25
Ethan Hoskins (#14, Jr.)42-50-30-13
Jackson Dearing (#11, Jr.)21-10-401
Lucas Bahr (#34, Jr.)21-6001
Herculaneum
Individual stats Have not been reported.
