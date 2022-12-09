 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Park Hills Central 76, Hillsboro 54

  • 0
1234Final
Hillsboro1312121754
Park Hills Central2617161776
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Hillsboro2-10-0171/57160/53
Park Hills Central2-10-0198/66156/52

People are also reading…

HillsboroPtsFG3FGFTFL
Noah Holland (#22, Sr.)146-180-72-22
Dominic Sutton (#10, Jr.)123-82-500
AJ Heuszel (#1, Jr.)93-60-13-31
Payton Brown (Jr.)63-5005
Kieren Jones (#12, Sr.)62-50-12-21
Preston Brown (#11, So.)31-301-22
Jaxon Day (#32, Sr.)21-1000
Luka Pool (#5, Jr.)21-80-202
Hillsboro
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys basketball area rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/7/2022 Large school sLast Week1. East St. Louis (5-0)NR2. Belleville East (5-0)NR3. Chaminade (0-0)NR4. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News