Box: Park Hills Central 76, Hillsboro 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Hillsboro
|13
|12
|12
|17
|54
|Park Hills Central
|26
|17
|16
|17
|76
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Hillsboro
|2-1
|0-0
|171/57
|160/53
|Park Hills Central
|2-1
|0-0
|198/66
|156/52
|Hillsboro
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Noah Holland (#22, Sr.)
|14
|6-18
|0-7
|2-2
|2
|Dominic Sutton (#10, Jr.)
|12
|3-8
|2-5
|0
|0
|AJ Heuszel (#1, Jr.)
|9
|3-6
|0-1
|3-3
|1
|Payton Brown (Jr.)
|6
|3-5
|0
|0
|5
|Kieren Jones (#12, Sr.)
|6
|2-5
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Preston Brown (#11, So.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|2
|Jaxon Day (#32, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Luka Pool (#5, Jr.)
|2
|1-8
|0-2
|0
|2
|Hillsboro
|Individual stats Have not been reported.