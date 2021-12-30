 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway Central 40, Kirkwood 38
Box: Parkway Central 40, Kirkwood 38

1234Final
Parkway Central76151240
Kirkwood61313638
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central7-40-0579/53516/47
Kirkwood4-40-1449/41450/41
Parkway CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brian Schenberg (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)13321-10
Oliver Kokal (#21, 6-4, F, So.)7203-61
Ty Adams (#34, 6-0, F, So.)63002
Christian Pollard (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)5110-14
Kyle Mosley (#25, 6-2, F, Sr.)4102-20
Demorion Jackson (#40, 6-4, F, Sr.)3101-22
Andrew King (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)2002-20
KirkwoodPtsFG3FGFTFL
Christian Hughes (#2, Jr.)16702-22
Aidan Trawick (#4, Jr.)72100
Leo Strong (#10, Jr.)63001
Tyler Ferbet (#5, Jr.)30101
Kellen Rhimes (#23, Jr.)21003
Addison Schroeder (#32, Sr.)21000
Aiden Troup (#11, Sr.)21002
