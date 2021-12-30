Box: Parkway Central 40, Kirkwood 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|7
|6
|15
|12
|40
|Kirkwood
|6
|13
|13
|6
|38
-
Webster Groves depends on its defense to top Troy
-
De Smet’s defense locks in, smothers Westminster
-
Fort Zumwalt South overcomes slow start to knock off host in St. Dominic tournament final
-
Walker Jr.’s late free throws help SLUH over John Burroughs
-
Thomas scores career-high 28 points to lead Summit over Hancock
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|7-4
|0-0
|579/53
|516/47
|Kirkwood
|4-4
|0-1
|449/41
|450/41
|Parkway Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brian Schenberg (#11, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|2
|1-1
|0
|Oliver Kokal (#21, 6-4, F, So.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|1
|Ty Adams (#34, 6-0, F, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Christian Pollard (#13, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0-1
|4
|Kyle Mosley (#25, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Demorion Jackson (#40, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Andrew King (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|0
|Kirkwood
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Christian Hughes (#2, Jr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|2
|Aidan Trawick (#4, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Leo Strong (#10, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Tyler Ferbet (#5, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Kellen Rhimes (#23, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Addison Schroeder (#32, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Aiden Troup (#11, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.