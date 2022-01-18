 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Parkway Central 44, Marquette 40
Box: Parkway Central 44, Marquette 40

1234Final
Marquette13811840
Parkway Central145111444
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette6-60-0528/44530/44
Parkway Central9-60-1770/64718/60
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)153-72-43-43
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)11214-43
Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)10500-12
Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)3101-21
DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)1001-20
Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
