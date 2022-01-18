Box: Parkway Central 44, Marquette 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|13
|8
|11
|8
|40
|Parkway Central
|14
|5
|11
|14
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|6-6
|0-0
|528/44
|530/44
|Parkway Central
|9-6
|0-1
|770/64
|718/60
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|15
|3-7
|2-4
|3-4
|3
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|11
|2
|1
|4-4
|3
|Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-1
|2
|Owen Walter (#24, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|DJ Mays (#23, 6-4, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
