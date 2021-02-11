Box: Parkway Central 65, Mehlville 63

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|14
|14
|22
|15
|65
|Mehlville
|21
|10
|14
|18
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|6-10
|1-3
|644/40
|840/52
|Mehlville
|5-13
|2-2
|921/58
|1123/70
|Parkway Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Joe Siervo (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|16
|4
|1
|5-6
|4
|Oliver Kokal (#21, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-1
|2
|Drew Glassman (#20, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|11
|1
|3
|0
|3
|Diego Cruz (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|7
|1
|0
|5-7
|3
|Adam Kokal (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Christian Pollard (#13, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|2
|Brian Schenberg (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
