Box: Parkway Central 65, Mehlville 63
Box: Parkway Central 65, Mehlville 63

1234Final
Parkway Central1414221565
Mehlville2110141863
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central6-101-3644/40840/52
Mehlville5-132-2921/581123/70
Parkway CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Joe Siervo (#12, 6-0, G, Jr.)16415-64
Oliver Kokal (#21, 6-2, F, Fr.)14511-12
Drew Glassman (#20, 5-10, G, Jr.)111303
Diego Cruz (#24, 6-3, F, Sr.)7105-73
Adam Kokal (#33, 6-3, F, Sr.)6300-13
Christian Pollard (#13, 5-11, G, Jr.)6202-32
Brian Schenberg (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)51100
Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
