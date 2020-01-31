Box: Parkway Central 41, Lafayette 34
1234Final
Parkway Central67101841
Lafayette92121134
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central9-81-1821/48831/49
Lafayette9-81-0812/48859/51
Parkway CentralPtsFG3FGFTFL
Camoryn Harris (#10, 5-7, Gua, So.)10115-53
Cameron Roberts (#32, 6-4, For, Sr.)8302-33
Antonio Harris (#34, 6-2, For, Jr.)63004
Devion Harris (#40, 6-7, For, Sr.)6202-30
Christian Pollard (#13)5012-41
Deuce Harris (#20, 5-10, Gua, Sr.)2002-52
Brandon McKinley (#22, 6-2, For, Sr.)2100-10
Hunter King (#21, 6-2, Gua, Sr.)21002
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ryan Campbell (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)132302
Drew Byous (#14, 6-0, G, Jr.)6013-43
Michael Henneberry (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)51102
Jake Nelson (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)3003-42
KD Diaby (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)2002-21
Drew Behl (#4, 6-5, F, Jr.)21002
Sam Murray (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)21002
Dylan Stovall (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)1001-41
