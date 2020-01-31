Box: Parkway Central 41, Lafayette 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|6
|7
|10
|18
|41
|Lafayette
|9
|2
|12
|11
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|9-8
|1-1
|821/48
|831/49
|Lafayette
|9-8
|1-0
|812/48
|859/51
|Parkway Central
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Camoryn Harris (#10, 5-7, Gua, So.)
|10
|1
|1
|5-5
|3
|Cameron Roberts (#32, 6-4, For, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-3
|3
|Antonio Harris (#34, 6-2, For, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Devion Harris (#40, 6-7, For, Sr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-3
|0
|Christian Pollard (#13)
|5
|0
|1
|2-4
|1
|Deuce Harris (#20, 5-10, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-5
|2
|Brandon McKinley (#22, 6-2, For, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Hunter King (#21, 6-2, Gua, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Lafayette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ryan Campbell (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|13
|2
|3
|0
|2
|Drew Byous (#14, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|1
|3-4
|3
|Michael Henneberry (#23, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Jake Nelson (#21, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-4
|2
|KD Diaby (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|1
|Drew Behl (#4, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sam Murray (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Dylan Stovall (#5, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|1