 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway North 46, University City 42
0 comments

Box: Parkway North 46, University City 42

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway North65142146
University City131011842
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North2-30-0249/50252/50
University City6-20-0448/90397/79
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)17514-51
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)13314-43
Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)72100
Dallas Parker (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)5103-42
Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-4, F, So.)42004
University CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)225-72-66-81
Tyler Jackson (#1, 6-0, F, Sr.)114-50-23-41
Jayden Creighton (#12, 6-3, F, Fr.)31-101-10
Tommy Tucker (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)21-1002
Michael Rucks (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)21-1000
Durrell Culton (#4, 5-11, G, Sr.)21-20-30-35
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News