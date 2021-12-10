Box: Parkway North 46, University City 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|6
|5
|14
|21
|46
|University City
|13
|10
|11
|8
|42
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|2-3
|0-0
|249/50
|252/50
|University City
|6-2
|0-0
|448/90
|397/79
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|17
|5
|1
|4-5
|1
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|13
|3
|1
|4-4
|3
|Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Dallas Parker (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|0
|3-4
|2
|Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|University City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Larry Abbey (#22, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|22
|5-7
|2-6
|6-8
|1
|Tyler Jackson (#1, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|11
|4-5
|0-2
|3-4
|1
|Jayden Creighton (#12, 6-3, F, Fr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-1
|0
|Tommy Tucker (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Michael Rucks (#10, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Durrell Culton (#4, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0-3
|5
