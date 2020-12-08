Box: Parkway North 49, Lindbergh 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|11
|5
|20
|10
|46
|Parkway North
|13
|7
|14
|15
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|3-1
|0-0
|191/48
|154/38
|Parkway North
|3-1
|0-0
|231/58
|184/46
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-1
|1
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-1
|2
|Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|0
|3-6
|3
|Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-5
|2
|David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|2
