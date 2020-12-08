 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway North 49, Lindbergh 46
Box: Parkway North 49, Lindbergh 46

1234Final
Lindbergh115201046
Parkway North137141549
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh3-10-0191/48154/38
Parkway North3-10-0231/58184/46
Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)12411-11
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)11410-12
Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)72100
Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)7203-63
Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)6300-52
David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)60202
