 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway North 50, Oakville 35
0 comments

Box: Parkway North 50, Oakville 35

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month
1234Final
Oakville000035
Parkway North000050
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Oakville6-40-0570/57473/47
Parkway North5-31-0466/47417/42
Oakville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)214110-110
Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)8400-22
Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)84000
Eric McDaniels (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)3101-21
Tal Dean (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)30103
Keylan Mitchell (#32, 6-2, F, Fr.)30100
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)21004
Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)21004
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports