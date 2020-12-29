Box: Parkway North 50, Oakville 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Oakville
|0
|0
|0
|0
|35
|Parkway North
|0
|0
|0
|0
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Oakville
|6-4
|0-0
|570/57
|473/47
|Parkway North
|5-3
|1-0
|466/47
|417/42
|Oakville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|21
|4
|1
|10-11
|0
|Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-2
|2
|Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Eric McDaniels (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Tal Dean (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Keylan Mitchell (#32, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4