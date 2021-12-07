Box: Parkway North 52, Lindbergh 36

|1
|Final
|Parkway North
|15
|8
|14
|15
|52
|Lindbergh
|7
|10
|16
|3
|36
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|1-3
|0-0
|203/51
|210/52
|Lindbergh
|2-2
|0-0
|193/48
|154/38
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|26
|4
|6
|0
|2
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|4
|Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|1
|Eli Tritinger (#14, 6-2, G, So.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|1
|Dallas Parker (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|0
|Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
