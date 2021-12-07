 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway North 52, Lindbergh 36
0 comments

Box: Parkway North 52, Lindbergh 36

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway North158141552
Lindbergh71016336
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North1-30-0203/51210/52
Lindbergh2-20-0193/48154/38
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)264602
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)81204
Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)8302-21
Eli Tritinger (#14, 6-2, G, So.)6111-21
Dallas Parker (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)2100-10
Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-4, F, So.)21001
Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News