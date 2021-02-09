 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway North 54, Hazelwood East 50
1234Final
Parkway North1514151054
Hazelwood East816101650
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North11-84-01038/55971/51
Hazelwood East3-51-1400/21412/22
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)19530-13
Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)15603-41
Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)105001
Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)5201-33
David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)30103
Tal Dean (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)21001
Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
