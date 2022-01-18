 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway North 59, Summit 52
0 comments

Box: Parkway North 59, Summit 52

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Summit000052
Parkway North000059
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Summit5-80-1737/57713/55
Parkway North8-72-0786/60763/59
Summit
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)27643-50
Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)11221-21
Masico James (6-1, G, Sr.)6300-23
Dallas Parker (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)6111-20
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)51103
Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-4, F, So.)2002-43
Eli Tritinger (#14, 6-2, G, So.)2002-42
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News