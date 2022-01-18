Box: Parkway North 59, Summit 52

|1
|Final
|Summit
|52
|Parkway North
|59
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Summit
|5-8
|0-1
|737/57
|713/55
|Parkway North
|8-7
|2-0
|786/60
|763/59
|Summit
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|27
|6
|4
|3-5
|0
|Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|11
|2
|2
|1-2
|1
|Masico James (6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-2
|3
|Dallas Parker (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-2
|0
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|3
|Eli Tritinger (#14, 6-2, G, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|2
Tags
