 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by McBride Homes
Box: Parkway North 60, Ritenour 49
0 comments

Box: Parkway North 60, Ritenour 49

  • 0
1234Final
Parkway North1217151660
Ritenour912111749
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North5-31-0420/52370/46
Ritenour1-50-0291/36376/47
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)19705-50
Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)183403
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)14133-33
Eli Tritinger (#14, 6-2, G, So.)60201
Dallas Parker (#1, 6-1, G, Sr.)2002-22
Donovan Sawyer (#5, 6-4, F, Sr.)21001
Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-4, F, So.)2100-12
Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Boys Basketball

Top 10 schedule, results

Large school schools - 12/171. CBC (4-3) at SLUH (4-2) , 6 p.m today (postponed).2. East St. Louis (7-1) def. Belleville West (3-5), 76-61 tod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News