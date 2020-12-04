 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway North 61, Parkway South 43
0 comments

Box: Parkway North 61, Parkway South 43

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
Parkway South131171243
Parkway North1315211261
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway South0-20-073/36110/55
Parkway North2-10-0182/91138/69
Parkway South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)19425-60
Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)12313-60
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)7210-12
Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)72100
Keylan Mitchell (#32, 6-2, F, Fr.)7112-21
Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)6202-44
David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)21004
Tal Dean (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)1001-40
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports