Box: Parkway North 61, Parkway South 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway South
|13
|11
|7
|12
|43
|Parkway North
|13
|15
|21
|12
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway South
|0-2
|0-0
|73/36
|110/55
|Parkway North
|2-1
|0-0
|182/91
|138/69
|Parkway South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|19
|4
|2
|5-6
|0
|Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)
|12
|3
|1
|3-6
|0
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|2
|Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Keylan Mitchell (#32, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-4
|4
|David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Tal Dean (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|0
