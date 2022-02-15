 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Parkway North 67, Normandy 55

  • 0
1234Final
Normandy79152455
Parkway North1620171467
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy8-123-21049/521220/61
Parkway North15-86-01259/631132/57

People are also reading…

Normandy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)231101-42
Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)20713-40
Eli Tritinger (#14, 6-2, G, So.)102200
Masico James (6-1, G, Sr.)10500-25
Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-4, F, So.)42001
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Smashing records: Meet our athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News