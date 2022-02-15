Box: Parkway North 67, Normandy 55

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normandy
|7
|9
|15
|24
|55
|Parkway North
|16
|20
|17
|14
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|8-12
|3-2
|1049/52
|1220/61
|Parkway North
|15-8
|6-0
|1259/63
|1132/57
|Normandy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ade Popoola (#30, 6-5, G, Sr.)
|23
|11
|0
|1-4
|2
|Serjacob Lewis (#3, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|20
|7
|1
|3-4
|0
|Eli Tritinger (#14, 6-2, G, So.)
|10
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Masico James (6-1, G, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0-2
|5
|Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-4, F, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1