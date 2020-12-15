Box: Parkway North 67, Northwest Cedar Hill 53

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|13
|11
|9
|20
|53
|Parkway North
|17
|20
|14
|16
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|0-5
|0-1
|231/46
|327/65
|Parkway North
|4-2
|1-0
|364/73
|315/63
|Northwest Cedar Hill
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-5
|3
|Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-1
|1
|Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-4
|3
|Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|1
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-3
|5
|David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|2
|Tal Dean (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|7
|0
|2
|1-2
|2
|Keylan Mitchell (#32, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
