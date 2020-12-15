 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway North 67, Northwest Cedar Hill 53
Box: Parkway North 67, Northwest Cedar Hill 53

1234Final
Northwest Cedar Hill131192053
Parkway North1720141667
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Northwest Cedar Hill0-50-1231/46327/65
Parkway North4-21-0364/73315/63
Northwest Cedar Hill
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)13405-53
Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)10311-11
Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)10311-43
Serjacob Lewis (#4, 5-9, G, So.)9121-21
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)8211-35
David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)81202
Tal Dean (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)7021-22
Keylan Mitchell (#32, 6-2, F, Fr.)21003
