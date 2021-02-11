 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway North 82, McCluer South-Berkeley 32
0 comments

Box: Parkway North 82, McCluer South-Berkeley 32

  • 0
1234Final
McCluer South-Berkeley2913832
Parkway North2429191082
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer South-Berkeley0-30-391/30182/61
Parkway North12-85-01120/3731003/334
McCluer South-Berkeley
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)20804-60
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)17423-41
Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)11305-71
Tal Dean (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)93100
Dallas Parker (#1, 6-0, G, Jr.)60201
Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)63001
Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-2, F, Fr.)4011-21
Donovan Sawyer (#30, 6-4, F, Jr.)42001
Nick Baur (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)21002
David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)21002
Evan Workman (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)1001-40
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou’s Tilmon and Pinson, often active in wins, were MIA in Wednesday’s loss

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports