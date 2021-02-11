Box: Parkway North 82, McCluer South-Berkeley 32

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McCluer South-Berkeley
|2
|9
|13
|8
|32
|Parkway North
|24
|29
|19
|10
|82
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer South-Berkeley
|0-3
|0-3
|91/30
|182/61
|Parkway North
|12-8
|5-0
|1120/373
|1003/334
|McCluer South-Berkeley
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|20
|8
|0
|4-6
|0
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|17
|4
|2
|3-4
|1
|Masico James (6-0, G, Jr.)
|11
|3
|0
|5-7
|1
|Tal Dean (#5, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Dallas Parker (#1, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Keylan Mitchell (#34, 6-2, F, Fr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|1
|Donovan Sawyer (#30, 6-4, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Nick Baur (#12, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|David Schilp (#20, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Evan Workman (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-4
|0
Tags
