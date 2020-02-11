Box: Parkway North 67, Affton 41

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Affton
|13
|8
|8
|12
|41
|Parkway North
|13
|11
|22
|21
|67
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Affton
|5-12
|1-3
|752/44
|997/59
|Parkway North
|9-12
|2-2
|1292/76
|1332/78
|Affton
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|18
|7
|0
|4-6
|1
|Adebayo Popoola (#30, 6-2, G, So.)
|15
|4
|2
|1-4
|2
|Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|1
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, So.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|2
|DJ Neely (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Vincent Xu (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Masico James (5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Jalen Powell (#12, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-3
|1