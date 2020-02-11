Box: Parkway North 67, Affton 41
Box: Parkway North 67, Affton 41

1234Final
Affton13881241
Parkway North1311222167
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Affton5-121-3752/44997/59
Parkway North9-122-21292/761332/78
Affton
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)18704-61
Adebayo Popoola (#30, 6-2, G, So.)15421-42
Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)11501-21
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, So.)93102
DJ Neely (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)51101
Vincent Xu (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)51100
Masico James (5-10, G, So.)21003
Jalen Powell (#12, 5-11, G, Sr.)2002-31
