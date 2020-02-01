Box: Parkway North 58, Francis Howell North 50

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway North
|15
|12
|16
|15
|58
|Francis Howell North
|7
|16
|12
|15
|50
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway North
|8-10
|1-0
|1135/63
|1171/65
|Francis Howell North
|0-16
|0-3
|722/40
|1054/59
|Parkway North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Francis Howell North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Sterling Jones (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-5
|2
|Cameron Lewis (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|15
|6
|0
|3-5
|3
|Myles Thornhill (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|1
|Trenton Oglesby (#42, 6-3, F, So.)
|7
|3
|0
|1-3
|2
|Rhett Pruett (#12, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1