Box: Parkway North 58, Francis Howell North 50
1234Final
Parkway North1512161558
Francis Howell North716121550
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway North8-101-01135/631171/65
Francis Howell North0-160-3722/401054/59
Parkway North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Francis Howell NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Sterling Jones (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)15414-52
Cameron Lewis (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)15603-53
Myles Thornhill (#1, 6-3, F, Sr.)8211-21
Trenton Oglesby (#42, 6-3, F, So.)7301-32
Rhett Pruett (#12, 6-2, G, Sr.)51101
