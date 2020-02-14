Box: Parkway North 73, Normandy 71
0 comments

Box: Parkway North 73, Normandy 71

  • 0
A sweetheart of a deal! $3/3 months
1234Final
Normandy232361971
Parkway North1623132173
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy9-91-31099/611066/59
Parkway North10-123-21365/761403/78
Normandy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Parkway NorthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)311116-82
Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)15218-103
DJ Neely (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)8022-23
Adebayo Popoola (#30, 6-2, G, So.)5012-20
Jalen Powell (#12, 5-11, G, Sr.)42005
Masico James (5-10, G, So.)42005
Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, So.)30105
Vincent Xu (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)30105
0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports