Box: Parkway North 73, Normandy 71

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normandy
|23
|23
|6
|19
|71
|Parkway North
|16
|23
|13
|21
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|9-9
|1-3
|1099/61
|1066/59
|Parkway North
|10-12
|3-2
|1365/76
|1403/78
|Normandy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Parkway North
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Keashon Petty (#2, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|31
|11
|1
|6-8
|2
|Michael Berry (#10, 6-0, G, So.)
|15
|2
|1
|8-10
|3
|DJ Neely (#3, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|0
|2
|2-2
|3
|Adebayo Popoola (#30, 6-2, G, So.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|0
|Jalen Powell (#12, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Masico James (5-10, G, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|5
|Adi Kapetanovic (#22, 6-1, G, So.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Vincent Xu (#1, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5