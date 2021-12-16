Box: Parkway South 54, Warrenton 47

|1
|Final
|Warrenton
|11
|13
|14
|9
|47
|Parkway South
|7
|10
|17
|20
|54
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Warrenton
|2-6
|0-1
|351/44
|470/59
|Parkway South
|3-2
|0-0
|294/37
|309/39
|Warrenton
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Troy Anderson
|15
|3
|1
|6-7
|3
|Tyler Oliver
|12
|6
|0
|0-1
|3
|Kolby Meine
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|3
|Joseph Evans
|4
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Maison Rader
|4
|1
|0
|2-4
|0
|Isaiah Jones
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Parkway South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaylen Calloway (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|16
|4
|1
|5-6
|3
|Evan Renz (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|12
|2
|2
|2-2
|2
|Demonte Hurt (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-4
|2
|Eddie Ahearn (#34, 6-1, F, So.)
|7
|1
|1
|2-2
|1
|Nell Johnson (#30, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0-1
|3
|Ross McCulla (#42, 6-5, C, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.