Box: Parkway South 54, Warrenton 47
1234Final
Warrenton111314947
Parkway South710172054
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Warrenton2-60-1351/44470/59
Parkway South3-20-0294/37309/39
WarrentonPtsFG3FGFTFL
Troy Anderson15316-73
Tyler Oliver12600-13
Kolby Meine10402-43
Joseph Evans42003
Maison Rader4102-40
Isaiah Jones21003
Parkway SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaylen Calloway (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)16415-63
Evan Renz (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)12222-22
Demonte Hurt (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)11501-42
Eddie Ahearn (#34, 6-1, F, So.)7112-21
Nell Johnson (#30, 6-3, F, Sr.)6300-13
Ross McCulla (#42, 6-5, C, So.)21002
