Box: Parkway South 74, Gateway STEM 57
Box: Parkway South 74, Gateway STEM 57

1234Final
Gateway STEM1518121257
Parkway South1120182574
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Gateway STEM2-31-1246/49309/62
Parkway South2-20-0240/48262/52
Gateway STEMPtsFG3FGFTFL
Denis Martinez (#10, 6-0, Sr.)24808-144
Mohamud Muya (#1, 5-6, Sr.)21721-30
David Garner (#15, 6-4, Sr.)42004
Jaylen Jefferson (5-9, Sr.)4011-21
Daveion Garner (#5, 6-5, Sr.)21005
Leon Harris (#2, 5-9, So.)21004
Parkway SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaylen Calloway (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)23905-72
Eddie Ahearn (#34, 6-1, F, So.)201000-22
Ross McCulla (#42, 6-5, C, So.)9303-72
Demonte Hurt (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)7203-83
Mikey Kritchell (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)5012-41
Nell Johnson (#30, 6-3, F, Sr.)42004
Jaedyn Sutton (#21, 6-1, F, Jr.)4200-24
Joseph Mallory (#24, 6-0, G, So.)2100-31
