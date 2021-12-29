 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway South 86, O'Fallon Christian 62
1234Final
O'Fallon Christian1910211262
Parkway South1919242486
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian0-90-2342/38565/63
Parkway South4-50-0505/56575/64
O'Fallon ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Dane Bishop (#12, 6-1, Sr.)26537-123
Gabe McGhee (#1, Sr.)15316-81
RJ Steckler (#5, Jr.)123205
Nate Brackenridge (#3, Sr.)63001
Mycah Wolla30101
Parkway SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Evan Renz (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)281822
Jaylen Calloway (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)20713-41
Demonte Hurt (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)17703-52
Eddie Ahearn (#34, 6-1, F, So.)6104-72
Nell Johnson (#30, 6-3, F, Sr.)63004
Mikey Kritchell (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)60200
Ross McCulla (#42, 6-5, C, So.)3101-24
