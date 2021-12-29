Box: Parkway South 86, O'Fallon Christian 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|19
|10
|21
|12
|62
|Parkway South
|19
|19
|24
|24
|86
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|0-9
|0-2
|342/38
|565/63
|Parkway South
|4-5
|0-0
|505/56
|575/64
|O'Fallon Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Dane Bishop (#12, 6-1, Sr.)
|26
|5
|3
|7-12
|3
|Gabe McGhee (#1, Sr.)
|15
|3
|1
|6-8
|1
|RJ Steckler (#5, Jr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|5
|Nate Brackenridge (#3, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Mycah Wolla
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Parkway South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Evan Renz (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|28
|1
|8
|2
|2
|Jaylen Calloway (#22, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|20
|7
|1
|3-4
|1
|Demonte Hurt (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|17
|7
|0
|3-5
|2
|Eddie Ahearn (#34, 6-1, F, So.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-7
|2
|Nell Johnson (#30, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|4
|Mikey Kritchell (#11, 5-11, G, Jr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Ross McCulla (#42, 6-5, C, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|4
