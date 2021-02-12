 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 50, Lafayette 35
1234Final
Lafayette11810635
Parkway West181071550
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette9-113-11078/541173/59
Parkway West14-54-11105/55915/46
LafayettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Drew Byous (#14, 6-1, G, Sr.)111302
Drew Behl (#4, 6-5, F, Sr.)6111-23
Matt Jones (#5, 6-3, G, Jr.)51102
Drake Hueckel (#30, 6-0, F, Sr.)51101
Sam Murray (#15, 6-3, G, Sr.)42000
Pernell Garner (#3, 5-8, G, Sr.)21002
Aidan Rosen-McGinnis (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)2100-23
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Luke Wright (#20, 6-3, F, Jr.)12411-20
Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-5, F)8113-51
Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-4, F, Jr.)8400-11
Logan Wich (#15, 6-6, F, Sr.)8302-30
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-2, G, Jr.)63000
Nick Harms (#25, 6-3, F, Sr.)6300-13
Jack Meert (#52, 6-4, F)21001
