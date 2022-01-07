 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Parkway West 54, Marquette 48
0 comments

Box: Parkway West 54, Marquette 48

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Parkway West1114171254
Marquette812181048
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway West12-11-0827/64678/52
Marquette6-50-0488/38486/37
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)18620-13
Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)11501-20
Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)9023-43
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)8211-22
Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)42000
Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)42001
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)274-93-810-151
Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)175-101-24-51
Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)42-500-22
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tomorrow's college stars, today's athletes of the week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News