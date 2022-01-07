Box: Parkway West 54, Marquette 48

|1
|Final
|Parkway West
|11
|14
|17
|12
|54
|Marquette
|8
|12
|18
|10
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway West
|12-1
|1-0
|827/64
|678/52
|Marquette
|6-5
|0-0
|488/38
|486/37
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|18
|6
|2
|0-1
|3
|Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-2
|0
|Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|9
|0
|2
|3-4
|3
|Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|2
|Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Andrew Young (#34, 6-8, F, Sr.)
|27
|4-9
|3-8
|10-15
|1
|Max Harris (#22, 6-1, G, Sr.)
|17
|5-10
|1-2
|4-5
|1
|Jack Ahlbrand (#14, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-5
|0
|0-2
|2
