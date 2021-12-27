 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 56, Lindbergh 40
Box: Parkway West 56, Lindbergh 40

1234Final
Lindbergh411131240
Parkway West1517101456
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh3-40-0319/46304/43
Parkway West8-01-0515/74388/55
LindberghPtsFG3FGFTFL
Payton Jaggie (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)81201
Quinn Sunderland (#14, 6-8, F, So.)84001
Will Stockmann (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)8302-20
Quintyn Lewis (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)63002
Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)51101
Matt Waller (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)30101
Jacob Skrien (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)21000
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)168000
Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)14511-42
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)105001
Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)63001
Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)42001
Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)3101-21
Ethan Beach (#25, 6-2, F, Jr.)30101
