Box: Parkway West 56, Lindbergh 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|4
|11
|13
|12
|40
|Parkway West
|15
|17
|10
|14
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|3-4
|0-0
|319/46
|304/43
|Parkway West
|8-0
|1-0
|515/74
|388/55
|Lindbergh
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Payton Jaggie (#21, 5-10, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Quinn Sunderland (#14, 6-8, F, So.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Will Stockmann (#23, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Quintyn Lewis (#10, 6-5, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
|Mason Ribble (#22, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Matt Waller (#15, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Jacob Skrien (#12, 6-1, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|16
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|14
|5
|1
|1-4
|2
|Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|10
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Ethan Beach (#25, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
