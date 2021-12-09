Box: Parkway West 58, Pattonville 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Pattonville
|17
|6
|16
|17
|56
|Parkway West
|17
|11
|15
|15
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Pattonville
|2-2
|0-1
|279/70
|224/56
|Parkway West
|4-0
|1-0
|272/68
|217/54
|Pattonville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|12
|0
|4
|0
|0
|Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)
|11
|4
|1
|0-3
|4
|Austin Prater (#13, 6-7, F, Sr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-1
|3
|Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0-4
|4
|Tory Allen (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)
|6
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Parkway West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)
|20
|8
|0
|4-5
|1
|Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-4
|2
|Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-2
|2
|Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)
|9
|1
|2
|1-2
|0
|Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-2
|1
