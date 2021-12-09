 Skip to main content
Box: Parkway West 58, Pattonville 56
1234Final
Pattonville176161756
Parkway West1711151558
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Pattonville2-20-1279/70224/56
Parkway West4-01-0272/68217/54
PattonvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Umar Barrie (#3, 6-0, G, Sr.)120400
Kellen Thames (6-6, G, Sr.)11410-34
Austin Prater (#13, 6-7, F, Sr.)9401-13
Ronnell Johnson Jr. (#1, 6-0, G, Sr.)8400-44
Tory Allen (#2, 5-9, G, Jr.)81200
Justin Coleman (#10, 6-2, F, Sr.)63001
Zion Bradsher (#12, 6-1, F, Sr.)21003
Parkway WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Tyler King (#21, 6-2, G, Jr.)20804-51
Tre' Bell (#3, 6-3, G, Sr.)13412-42
Ja'Marion Wayne (#23, 6-3, F, Sr.)12600-22
Brady Kuehl (#33, 6-6, F, Jr.)9121-20
Luke Wright (#20, 6-4, F, Sr.)21002
Sam Smout (#34, 6-6, F, Sr.)2100-21
